Second man convicted in drug debt killing to be sentenced

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A hearing in Bangor will determine the sentence for the second of two men who were convicted in a fatal shooting over a drug debt.

Thomas Ferguson of Brooklyn, N.Y. returns to court on Monday to learn his fate. A superior court judge found him guilty of murder and elevated aggravated assault.

Ferguson was accused of participating with Robert "Rocco" Hansley in a shooting at an apartment on Center Street in Bangor in November 2015. Investigators said the confrontation arose over money that was owed for drugs. Of the two men who were shot, Robert Kennedy died of his wounds.

A witness at the trial testified that Hansley pulled the trigger. He was convicted in December. The defense attorney argued that Ferguson was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. But the judge ruled that Ferguson was an accomplice to the crime and bore equal responsibility.

