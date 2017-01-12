New motel, same old charges for drug suspect

Steve Abreu is charged with aggravated drug trafficking and violating conditions of release (Photo: Custom)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The investigation into drug charges in Bangor unfolded like a rerun of a previous arrest.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested Steve Abreu again on Wednesday afternoon. Abreu had previously been arrested on drug charges at a Bangor motel last May. After posting bail for the initial arrest, Abreu was released on the condition that he restrict his movements to his home in New York City.

Maine drug agents said they learned this week that Abreu had returned to a different motel in Bangor. They obtained a search warrant and raided his room with help from Bangor police. No drugs were found in the motel, but agents said they found nearly 1,000 Oxycodone tablets hidden in a secret compartment in his car.

Abreu is being held at Penobscot County Jail on charges of aggravated drug trafficking and violating conditions of his release. No bail is allowed. Abreu is likely to make his first court appearance on the new charges on Friday.

