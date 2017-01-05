Good Samaritan, Bangor police help man with tattered shoes

Bangor Police Department (Photo: WLBZ)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A simple act of kindness by a passer-by and an officer helped a man walk a little more comfortably on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Bangor Police Department Facebook page, a woman named Dawn and Officer Jermain Walker, helped a man who clearly needed a new pair of shoes.

Bangor Police Sgt. Tim Cotton wrote in the post, 'The man had holes in his sneakers. He was walking up Hammond Street in the sleet, slush, and rushing water. When you walk uphill, and the water is flowing downhill, it is better to have your soles attached to your shoes.

His were not.'

Cotton said maybe hundreds of people drove by the man until one woman noticed and called the police.

'Dawn (noticed), she called us. She offered to purchase a pair of boots for the man. She hoped that we might find him and speak to him.

The man who was cold, had now been seen,' according to Cotton.

'Officer Walker located the man a short time later on a side street. Still walking,' according to Cotton. 'Still cold and wet. Old sneakers with flapping soles and socks that you would have thrown away a long time ago.'

Officer Walker brought the man back to the station, found new socks and gave him a pair of his own work boots.

'What you might not understand about folks that live on the street is that they don't typically ask for help,' said Cotton. Sometimes they just need to be seen. Walker has more space in his locker, and the man can walk a little further knowing that someone had seen him.'

'Old soles meet good souls. It's always darkest before Dawn.'

Copyright 2016 WLBZ