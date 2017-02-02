Bangor Waterfront Pavilion gearing up for summer season. (Photo by NEWS CENTER) (Photo: Custom)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- We are still 139 days away summer. But that doesn't mean people can't start making plans for the season.

If you'd like to catch some live music this year -- Waterfront Concerts has announced some of the headliners for its summer concert series on the Bangor Waterfront.

So far, we know Sam Hunt will be stopping by Bangor for country fans, and Nickelback will be putting on a rock show.

Another recently announced show is Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper.

Last year, more than 20 shows were put on. That brought in about $175,000 in revenue for the city.

Pat Shaw of Waterfront Concerts said they are excited for another concert season and that they are working with the city of Bangor on upgrades to the venue.

“I think that we'll have more variety this year then we've ever had, less country shows, but I think we'll still have some great country acts... We're just trying to make the fan experience better inside the venue itself revamping the food venue, drink venue, our goal is to add permanent bathrooms to the site” said Shaw.

The summer concert series kicks off in just a few months.

