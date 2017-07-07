Bangor police run sting operation on beehive

Corporal Amy Nickerson from the Brewer Police Department answers a call from her friends on the Bangor force to use her beekeeping skills to remove a hive on Ohio Street (Photo: Bangor Police Dept. via Facebook)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Faced with a hive of dangerous activity, Bangor police called in backup with some heavy-duty protective gear.

Their quarries were armed not with guns or knives but with stingers. What else would you expect of bees?

The nest was discovered in a tree on Ohio Street in the area where two officers were conducting a traffic enforcement. They worried the bees might present a danger to themselves or anyone they pulled over for a motor vehicle violation.

The officers called for help from Corporal Amy Nickerson with the Brewer Police Department, who also does work as a beekeeper. After a quick change out of her police uniform into her mask and jumpsuit, she soon took the bees into custody.

The sting operation was recorded on video and posted to the Bangor Police Department's Facebook page.

© 2017 WCSH-TV