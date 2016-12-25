Bangor Police Chief works Christmas

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Christmas usually means a day off with family and friends, but that is not the case for those who protect and serve our communities.



In fact, even the Bangor Police Chief, Mark Hathaway, was on the clock in the early hours Sunday morning (1:56 a.m. to be exact) all so that one of his officers could get home to his son.

Sergeant Jason Stuart took to Facebook to show his appreciation.

“He got up in the middle of the night on Christmas morning so I could get a couple hours of sleep before my little boy gets up to see what Santa brought him,” Stuart said in the post.

It has since gained hundreds of reactions and shares.

"This speaks volumes...way to go Chief!" Joe Wellman commented.

"Some good deeds are worth sharing,” Stuart said.

Hathaway did not want his early-morning photo shared, according to Stuart.

“[Chief Hathaway] deserves the credit,” he told NEWS CENTER.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ