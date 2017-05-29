Bangor police arrest two in connection with recent robberies

Dollar Tree Robbery

BANGOR, Maine - Bangor police say they arrested Seth and Cara Blewitt of Connecticut in connection to two separate robberies.

Police say the suspects first robbed a TD Bank in Bangor Sunday and then fled in a car. That car was caught on video, which helped officers track down the suspects.

On Monday, an off duty Bangor officer spotted the car in downtown. Police were able to stop the suspects at the intersection of Union and Third Streets.

Officials say the two also robbed the Dollar Tree on Stillwater Ave. Monday.

The robberies remain under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Det. Tim Shaw at the Bangor Police Department. People can also leave information at the tip line at (207)947-7383.

