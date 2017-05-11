Bangor Natural Gas scam

scam alert (Photo: xubingruo)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A scam involving Bangor Natural Gas has made its way to several customers.

Andrew Barowlan from Bangor Natural Gas reported his customers received phone calls from a scammer urging customers to “pay up or the gas will be shut off.”

Barowlan wants customers to know Bangor Natural Gas is not behind the phone calls and encourages them to call Bangor Natural Gas to clear up any confusion.

