Bangor man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation, child porn charges

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy announced that a Bangor man pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Swimm, 38, produced still-image and video filed depicted child pornography between October 2012 and April 2017. Some were produced using a camera hidden in Swimm's bathroom. Swimm also possessed other images and videos of child pornography depicting children under the age of 12 which he solicited and received over the internet.

Swimm faces 15 to 30 years in prison for child exploitation and up to 20 years for possession of child pornography. He also faces up to a $250,000 fine on each count and between five years and life on supervised release. His sentencing will follow the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

Both federal and local law enforcement agencies conducted this investigation.

