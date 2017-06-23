WCSH
Bangor Man Arrested for Car Burglaries

WCSH 11:56 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

Bangor, MAINE  (NEWS CENTER)  As a result of a week long investigation into motor vehicle burglaries, officers with the Bangor Police Department have arrested and charged a Bangor man in connection with at least four of the reported incidents.  Matthew Wiley of Bangor was arrested this afternoon near the rite aid on union street.
Wiley was taken to the Penobscot County Jail where he is currently being held. 

