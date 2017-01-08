Bangor International Airport adds new jet bridge and gate. Photo by NEWS CENTER. (Photo: Custom)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Over the last several years, Bangor International Airport has experienced an increasing number of passengers traveling through the Queen City.

So many, that it has prompted some new additions to the airport. Just to give you an idea airport officials said about 480,000 people flew through the airport last year.

And those numbers are expected to climb which is one of the big reasons the airport decided to expand adding a new gate and a jet bridge.

The jet bridge has new features such as an aircraft proximity senor and a back up camera.

