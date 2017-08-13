Bangor holds rally to support Charlottesville victims

(Photo: Tennyson Coleman)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Individuals attended a rally in Bangor's West Market Square on Sunday, August 13, to support the victims of Charlottesville one day after the violence.

Members of the community gathered between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to listen to community members speak and participate in a candlelight vigil.

This rally was one of a few across the state today, including another at Portland's Monument Square that NEWS CENTER also covered.

© 2017 WCSH-TV