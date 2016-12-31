BANGOR, Maine (NEW CENTER) – As a New Year's Eve tradition in Bangor, the city said goodbye to 2016 with their annual Epic 5K Finale Race.

More than 150 runners took off from Epic Sports in Downtown Bangor at around 9AM on Saturday morning.

It was the eleventh year that the race has taken place, and is the first event to kick off the city's "Downtown Countdown."

Despite today's cold temperatures and icy roads, runners say this year's race was the best one yet.

“I think it brings everybody together especially with the way that things have gone in the world lately... it's been pretty rough,” said Amy Badger, a runner. “I think the running community is so strong and committed and they're all so friendly and everybody just encourages people and it's just a great way to send out 2016.”

The race was followed by lots of other activities and live entertainment leading up to Saturday night’s ball drop.

