Bangor community reacts to Indigenous Peoples' Day

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- On Monday night Bangor City Council made the unanimous decision to resolve the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day. The day also coincides with the federal holiday, Columbus Day.

Council members made the resolve to recognize Bangor's strong indigenous population and to allow the community to recognize and celebrate Indigenous Peoples' history and culture.

Some people in Bangor had not yet heard of the city council's resolve, but were happy with the decision.

"That sounds great," said Tom Gray. " I think it's an important part of history - both aspects really. I think it's important to respect the natives of this land that were here before us."

Other Native American members of Bangor, such as Quai Love, are glad to have a day that will bring his people and the area together.

"I believe it is great," said Love. It's been a long time coming and it's good you have people that understand the Indigenous People and are willing to give it a shot. I mean we all just have to get along and prosper together as a community."

Other people in Bangor thought the resolve would do more harm than good.

"I think it's very divisive and destructive. This should be about America. This should be about a greater picture rather than so many people just going for identity stuff at the expense of the greater good," said Sue.

Bangor becomes the second city in Maine to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day after Belfast.

