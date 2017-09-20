Bangor city council mulls temporary ban of proposed psychiatric facility

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Wednesday night nearly 100 people filled the Bangor City Council Chambers.

Several people aired their concerns with a proposed psychiatric facility to be built in Bangor.

"We need a facility," one woman in attendance said, "Obviously this isn't the right place."

Bangor Mayor Joe Baldacci says the state government has kept the city in the dark on the matter. At the meeting Wednesday, Baldacci says city council may consider a 60-day moratorium to stop the project for now, until the Governor's office provides more information

