Baldwin woman not seen in past week

December 20, 2017 was the last time anyone has seen Lawrene Alexander (Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

BALDWIN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A week has passed since the last time anyone has seen Lawrene Alexander.

She is 59 years old and lives in the Baldwin area.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Alexander disappeared last Wednesday, December 20. Whether she is walking or taking a vehicle, police said they are not sure about her mode of transportation. No other details about her health or personal history were provided.

Information regarding Alexander's whereabout can be shared with police by calling (207) 893-2810 or (888) 501-1111.

