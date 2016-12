SMYRNA, Maine -- (NEWS CENTER) -- A slippery crash on I-95 SB in Smyrna sent Owen Botting, 85, of Island Falls, and his two passengers to the hospital on Monday.

Maine State Police said Botting lost control of his car while driving on icy roads with bad tires.

All three were taken to Houlton Regional Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

