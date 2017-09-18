Backyard Farms resumes production after facility upgrades

MADISON, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Backyard Farms has temporarily cut off its fresh tomato supply to Maine grocers to accommodate a facility upgrade, officials say.
A new crop of tomatoes – planted this month after the August upgrades were completed – will start heading out to retailers by the end of the month, said Daniela Ferra, a spokeswoman for Mastronardi Produce.
