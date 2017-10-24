Backers of ranked voting say they'll fight lawmakers' delay

Question 5 Ranked Choice Voting

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Supporters of Maine's ranked voting law are vowing to undo lawmakers' move to delay and possibly repeal the voter-approved system.



Mainers last year approved ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank candidates from first to last in a system designed to ensure winners receive majority support. But justices of Maine's highest court issued an advisory opinion that the system runs afoul of the Maine Constitution for some elections.



The Maine Legislature voted Monday to delay implementing the ranked-choice voting law for all elections until December 2021. Ranked-choice voting would then be repealed unless the Constitution of Maine had been amended to explicitly allow the system.



GOP Gov. Paul LePage now has 10 days to act on the law. Ranked voting proponents then must collect 61,123 signatures to freeze the law.

