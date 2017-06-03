Baby starved to death after parents insisted on feeding him a gluten-free diet

(Photo: BSIP, AMELIE-BENOIST / BSIP)

A trial is underway for the parents of a seven-month-old baby who died after the couple self-diagnosed him with multiple food allergies, and insisted on feeding him only gluten-free and lactose-free foods, including quinoa milk.

The Daily Mail article Malnourished seven-month-old baby dies weighing just 9-lbs. in Belgium, after his parents fed him a gluten-free diet which included quinoa milk reports, an autopsy, showed the baby's stomach was completely empty. It went on to state, family friends said, "despite the baby gasping for air in the days leading to his death, the parents never thought to seek medical attention."

Doctor's have told the parents who run a natural food store in their hometown, their son's diet was not suitable for a baby, the report said.

The attorney for the mother and father said Lucas, had an eating problem and that's the reason they tried out alternative supplements. The Daily Mail also reported, they fed their baby oat milk, rice milk, buckwheat milk, semolina milk and quinoa milk. "All products which they also sell in their store."

The parents now face 18-month jail sentences each. Prosecutors believe the baby's gluten-free diet, contributed to his death from dehydration and undernourishment, according to the report. "Even though Lucas lost a lot of weight and family friends said the boy looked dismal and was gasping for air, they never sought medical attention," prosecutors said.

Child Doctor, Elisabeth De Greef from the University Hospital of Brussels, said feeding a baby these kinds of milk is no-go, "they do not contain the necessary proteins, minerals, and vitamins."

The parents defended themselves in court, the father said, "we never went with Lucas to a doctor because we never noticed anything unusual and the mother said: "We never wished for the death of our son."

A Judge is set to make a ruling on June 14, 2017.

