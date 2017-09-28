Ayla Reynolds' paternal family break silence, say they believe she's alive

Ayla Reynolds was just 20-months-old when she disappeared. (Photo: Courtesy image)

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The aunt and grandmother of Ayla Reynolds, who has been missing for almost six years and was declared legally dead, are saying they believe Ayla is still alive.

NEWS CENTER spoke to Ayla Reynold's aunt, Elisha DiPietro, and her grandmother Thursday morning outside the home where 20-month-old Ayla was staying with her father, Justin DiPietro, when she disappeared in December 2011.

Ayla's disappearance triggered the largest search and investigation in Maine history.

The house where Ayla was staying went she went missing.

Ayla's grandmother, Phoebe DiPietro told NEWS CENTER "we know" Ayla was taken from the home and that she does not care what the probate judge said; they believe Ayla is alive somewhere.

Phoebe DiPietro also said Trista Reynolds, Ayla's mother "is greedy" and that she has lost faith in police and wants to hire a private investigator.

DiPietro told NEWS CENTER she does not believe justice has been served until Ayla is found.

Her mother, Trista, has said she would file a wrongful death lawsuit against DiPietro as soon as her daughter was declared dead.

Police have said they also believed Ayla was dead after an extensive investigation that spread across the state of Maine and the nation did not turn up any signs of the toddler.

