Avoiding Hurricane Harvey relief donation scams

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning people to research which organizations they send money to in order to provide relief for families struggling in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Find the BBB's list of vetted charities here.

One on that list is the Red Cross. A Boothbay Harbor pastor raised more than $3,000 as of Wednesday night in a Facebook donation campaign for the Red Cross. She said she would match up to $1,000 of her own money.

"It doesn't matter if you can only give 10 dollars because all of those 10 dollar contributions add up," said Pastor Sarah Foulger. "Our neighbors in Texas will get the help they need and it's more help than anyone knows at this point, I'm sure of that."

Many of the organizations say that monetary donations are best, and can be put to use more quickly than clothing or goods, which can take time to arrive in the impacted areas.

The Better Business Bureau lists a number of tips to recognize legitimate charities, including: checking to see if the charity has an on-the-ground presence in the impacted area; finding out if the charity is providing direct relief, or raising money for another group; and understanding who the money will benefit.

Foulger remembers the 1998 ice storm, when she had no electricity, and people came to help her.

"Treat others the way you want to be treated. If this particular awful shoe were on our feet, we would need help and we would hope that our neighbors around the country would help," said Foulger.

© 2017 WCSH-TV