Autopsy results for three dead in Madison shooting

MADISON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Medical Examiner released the autopsy results for the victims in the Madison shooting that took place on July 5.

51-year-old Carroll Tuttle, Junior shot and killed his wife, son, and neighbor before he was shot and killed by police.

52-year-old Lori Hayden and her son 25-year-old Dustin Tuttle were killed at their home on Russell road. According to the Medical Examiner they both died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

57-year-old Michael Spaulding, their neighbor, was killed at his home across the street and the Medical Examiner says Spaulding also died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

The Medical Examiner says the shooter, Carroll Tuttle, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tuttle also shot 57-year-old Harvey Austin of Skowhegan who is being treated at EMMC in Bangor and is expected to survive.

State Police continue to investigate the shootings looking for what motivated Tuttle to go on his killing spree.

