Authorities searching for man after high speed chase

FAYETTE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An overnight high speed chase ends with a man still on the run.
Officers all over the state are looking for Michael Gatcomb.
Jay Police say that Gatcomb led officers on a chase that topped speeds of 100 miles per hour.
It first started in Rumford and then went through Canton, Jay and Fayette.
Officers in Jay put down spike mats, which deflated his two front tires.
His vehicle was then found on Bamford Hill in Kennebec County.
Gatcomb is the same man who police say led them on a high speed chase through Maine and New Hampshire back in December.
If you know the whereabouts of Gatcomb, please contact your local police department.
