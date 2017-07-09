Authorities looking for a boat involved in a hit-and-run

LYMAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - An accident reported late Saturday evening in Lyman involved a boat collision on Wasleigh Pond.

So far there have been no major injuries reported, but the police are searching for one of the boats that took off directly after the accident.

Passengers on one boat made it to shore before it sunk. The condition of the other boat and its passengers is currently unknown as officials are searching the area.

Anyone who may know anything about this incident or the whereabouts of the second boat are asked to contact the Maine Warden Service at 207-657-3030.

