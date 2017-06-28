Australian group buys Saddleback Mountain Ski Resort

Saddleback Mountain (Photo: WCSH)

RANGELEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A group from Australia will take over Saddleback Mountain.

The Majella Group bout the Ski Mountain from the current owners the Berry Family and made the announcement on Wednesday, June 28.

Group from Australia is buying Saddleback Mountain Ski Resort and made the announcement Wed. June, 28, 2017. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

A goup of local business owners and community members in Rangeley had tried to buy the Saddleback Mountain Ski Resort.

In a statement, the group called the Saddleback Mountain Foundation says they are happy for the future of the mountain.

It was announced back in the fall of 2016 the group was going to band together to try and buy their beloved Saddleback Mountain Ski Resort. They say the closing of the mountain caused serious economic hardship for the tourism-driven area.

Relying on donations from the public, and promising exclusive ski memberships - the Saddleback Mountain Foundation was born. A verbal agreement was reached with the mountain's current owners- the Berry family. This group would apply as a non-profit, and raise the money to reopen the mountain.

The foundation's leaders said they need to raise $4 million to close the deal and potentially open the resort in time for ski season.

The Saddleback Mountain Foundation says the group received $5 million in pledges. The deal also includes the Trust for Public buying three thousand acres next to the ski area.

As the months went on, weekly newsletters were published on a private Facebook page called "Saddleback Mountain Foundation" for donors and interested community members. The group contains over 1,300 members.

© 2017 WCSH-TV