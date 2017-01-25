Unbridled heroism describes dad's last moments trying to save his son

WASHINGTON, Maine (CENTRALMAINE.com/CHARLES EICHACKER) -- The last time Elizabeth spoke with Steven was early Monday morning. A fire had started in the basement of their one-story home on Cattle Pond Road in Washington and rapidly spread upstairs. Both Steven and Elizabeth managed to escape the home as it was flooded by smoke and flames.

But when Elizabeth told Steven that their 25-year-old son, Isaac, who had Down syndrome, was still inside, she said on Tuesday afternoon, “He did not hesitate. He went right in, but the smoke was too thick. I think they both probably became overcome by the smoke.”

Both men died in the fire. Steven, 53, was a devout Christian who coached youth basketball and sometimes preached at his church. Isaac was a nature lover whose bed was filled with stuffed animals.

