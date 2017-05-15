Turning five with the five-0

Evie gets her wish for Officer Brad Chase to drop by her birthday party (Photo: Augusta Police Dept.)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police showed up at a weekend party in Augusta not to break up the fun, but to join it.

At the center of the celebration was Evie. She turned five years old on Saturday.

While other kids ask for magicians or clowns to provide the entertainment at their birthday parties, Evie asked for a visit from her favorite member of the local police department, Officer Brad Chase. From the smiles on both of their faces, it's hard to tell who was more excited.

Evie's cake and her outfit also reflected the law enforcement theme. You can see pictures from the party on the Augusta Police Department's Facebook page.

