Police dog points handlers to robbery arrest

Brian Coutu is accused of robbing the Big Apple convenience story on Civic Center Drive in Augusta on Oct. 20, 2017 (Photo: Augusta Police)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Officers ended up at the home in Augusta where they made an arrest on a robbery charge by following the nose of a police dog.

The trail began at the Big Apple convenience store on Civic Center Drive at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said a robber had taken money out of the cash register by force, although no weapon was used. The man for whom they were looking was described as white with a mustache and short black hair, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt.

A police dog followed a scent to a nearby home where officers found 28-year-old Brian Coutu from Woonsocket, R.I. Police said Coutu fit the evidence they had gathered and arrested him. He is being held at on a robbery charge at Kennebec County Jail with bail set at $10,000.

At the same home, police also arrested 32-year-old Leo Coutu on outstanding arrest warrants not related to the robbery.

