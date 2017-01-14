Hands around the State House rally

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother charged with murder after newborn's death
-
Rogue wave wrecks boat, lobstermen rescued
-
Ghost or not? Eerie photo has people talking
-
Portland PD looking for West End attacker
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Patriots wonderland in basement stadium
-
Police investigate peeping drones
-
Parents react to vaccine panel
-
President recognizes Maine business owner
-
Jason Varitek headlines hot stove dinner
More Stories
-
Join NEWS CENTER for coverage of the Patriots'…Jan 11, 2017, 6:07 p.m.
-
GAMEDAY - Pats start #DriveForFive against TexansJan 14, 2017, 11:17 a.m.
-
Mainers ride in style to Patriots playoff gameJan 14, 2017, 11:21 a.m.