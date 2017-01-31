WCSH
Fliers supporting KKK continue to be distributed in Augusta

Augusta business given second KKK flier this week.

NECN , WCSH 10:19 PM. EST January 31, 2017

(Danielle Waugh/NECN) -- Residents in two Maine communities are in shock after flyers supporting the KKK were recently found in their neighborhoods.
 
For the second day in a row, Sosa Alibudi opened his grocery store in Augusta to find an unwelcome delivery at his doorstep.
 
“It’s dangerous,” he said, “and kind of scary.”
Flyers recruiting for the KKK have been left outside his business, and throughout the neighborhood, near Washington Street.
 
 
 

