'Don't Panic!' Augusta police offering up weather advice on Facebook

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Augusta Police Department posted some advice for the upcoming nor'easter...'DON'T PANIC.'

The Augusta police tried to reassure residents that we are all Mainers and are used to this sort of weather.

The post reads, 'Good morning Augusta. Everyone knows about the Nor'easter that's coming to dump a lot of snow on us. Please don't panic! It's snow, this is December, and we are Mainers. It's no biggie!

However, there may be delays, cancellations, places closing early etc and we want everyone to be safe, warm and informed. As we go through the journey of life together (and this storm), we are here for you.

So please check on family and your neighbors, let us know if we can help with anything. In the immortal words of Douglas Adams, "Don't panic".

Of course his characters were traveling the stars, we just have to make it home after work. Please drive safe, leave plenty of room between vehicles and make sure someone knows where you are and when you are arriving.'

Copyright 2016 WCSH