Augusta Police still searching for missing man

The most recent photo of Scott Milliken from Augusta Police. (Photo: Costa, Chris)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Police in Augusta are still searching for 54-year-old Scott Milliken, who has been missing since March 2.

Scott Milliken was last seen around 8 p.m. on March 2 when he never showed up to a meeting with his friend, police were told.

Police said Milliken's cell phone and other personal items were left behind at his residence on Water Street.

Detective Tori Tracy with the APD said Friday that she has spoken with Milliken's family both in the Augusta area and out-of-state.

She said police have searched for Milliken on foot in several places around the city, including vacant apartments, and that Marine Patrol has been flying over the Kennebec River to search for him.

If anyone has information to his whereabouts please contact Detective Tori Tracy at 626-2370 ext 3437.

