Augusta Police looking for man who robbed gas station

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) –
Augusta police are a looking for a man who robbed the Big Apple gas station store near Civic Center Drive.
The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.
No one was injured during the robbery but the man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Augusta Police say they’re now trying to find a white man in his mid-to-late twenties wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta Police Department.
Investigators are not saying what kind of weapon was used during the robbery.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs