Augusta Police looking for man who robbed gas station

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) –

Augusta police are a looking for a man who robbed the Big Apple gas station store near Civic Center Drive.

The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

No one was injured during the robbery but the man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Augusta Police say they’re now trying to find a white man in his mid-to-late twenties wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta Police Department.

Investigators are not saying what kind of weapon was used during the robbery.

