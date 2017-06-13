Auction begins for thousands of Madison Paper Mill parts

The Madison Paper Industries' mill was sold to a buyer in December 2016. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

MADISON, Maine (AP) — Thousands of pieces of equipment from a closed paper mill in Madison, Maine, are about to be going, going, gone.

A three-day auction kicks off Tuesday for 3,000 items including log grinders, debarking machines, vacuum pumps, stainless pumps, valves, compressors and other equipment.

The Madison Paper Industries mill shut down a year ago, and it was sold to a buyer in December who intends to create another industrial use on the property. New Mill Capital is offering the items for auction in partnership with Perry Videx and Infinity Asset Solutions.

The paper machine, which was upgraded in 2012, is also for sale but it isn't part of the auction. It's being sold through private negotiation.

The auction will take place on the Madison Paper Industries' website, and is set to end Thursday June 15. To visit the auction site click here.

