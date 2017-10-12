WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Auburn: your tree could be on display in Festival Plaza

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 4:00 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Want to show off your evergreen tree this holiday season? The City of Auburn is looking for you.

Officials are on the hunt for the perfect local tree, spruce or fir, to use in Festival Plaza.

Their ideal tree would be:
located in Auburn
25 feet tall
relatively “accessible” (not close to power lines or other obstructions)



The tree would be decorated in holiday lights and illuminated on November 25 at the "Twin Cities Festival of Lights Holiday Parade. It'll be removed and transported at no cost to the property owner.

If you think your tree has what it takes, click here and tell Auburn why you think it should be the winner. Entries are due October 27.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories