Auburn Police searching for missing 15-year-old

Trinity Nave

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Auburn are looking for a 15-year-old who has not been seen since Sunday, July 23.

Auburn Lt. Barry Schmieks says police are actively searching for Trinity Nave.

Nave's mother says, Chrystal Lucas, says her daughter has disassociate identity disorder, suffers from anxiety and depression.

Lucas says Trinity left her family a note, saying she has "some stuff to figure out" and that the family should "have fun in Arizona."

The family is supposed to move to Arizona in three weeks. Lucas says Trinity was exciting about the move. She also says the handwriting of the note is not her daughters and she signed it "Your friend, Trinity", which her mother says is very unlike her daughter.

"She is a home person and she is afraid of the dark," Lucas told NEWS CENTER.

Lucas says Trinity's friends did not have any knowledge of where she was.

Lucas says her daughter has never ran away before.

