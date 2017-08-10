Auburn girl one step closer to getting a kidney - thanks to you!

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Back in July, NEWS CENTER brought you to story of Emily Pooler, a spunky 11-year-old girl from Auburn who needs a new kidney, and took to social media to find a donor.

Emily has a very rare condition called Caudal Regression Syndrome. She is missing the entire lower part of her spine. After 10 surgeries in just four years, her diagnosis got even worse. Emily’s family learned that she also had stage four chronic kidney disease.

Exciting news came in at a meeting on Thursday, though - between the Pooler family and the Maine Transplant Program team.

Alison Walker says that due to all the attention Emily's social media post received, plus the news coverage - the program is now evaluating 100 people as possible living donors for Emily.

That means 100 generous people took the time to call the Maine Transplant Program and see if they are a match for Emily. "They said the response was so big that they actually had to update their computer system because their old system could not keep up with all the people responding," said Emily's mom. "That is amazing."

Pooler says she was told it's likely that 5 to 10 people will be a donor match, and that experts will pick the best match for Emily.

Pooler says the family doesn't know when the transplant will happen yet, because Emily's kidney needs to reach a certain level of low funciton first.

"I'm just a mom who wants her daughter to be as healthy as possible and there is nothing that I wouldn't do for either of my kids to make sure that they are. My job is to take care of her, protect her, give her a great life and make sure she is loved with every fiber of my body and for her to be happy and healthy as possible," said Alison Pooler.

In a Facebook post, Pooler said she can't express her thanks enough. "I'm so happy, so thankful to every single person out there. There are just no words to describe how our family feels towards you all to want to help us find her a kidney and/or want to donate yours to her. That is just an amazing and gratifying feeling that I just can't express in words. THANK YOU!!!"

