Auburn fire highlights challenges battling ice

A firefighter wraps up a hose after helping put out a house fire in Auburn.

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

The mixed precipitation is causing all sorts of problems statewide like car crashes.

Walking on frozen sheets of ice has also been challenging for some.

Add an emergency to the mix and an already dangerous situation becomes even more frightening.

Lisa Toussaint is one of the drivers who battled icy conditions to get home to Auburn, Saturday.

“The defrost was on but it didn't even matter,” said Toussaint.

“It was icing up more and more and going towards the middle of the windshield.”

That freezing rain limiting her visibility was a dangerous but minor inconvenience compared to what was on her mind.

Moments earlier, Toussaint had just received a call a fire had destroyed part of her home, begging in the attic.

No one was at the house at the time.

Toussaint had actually stayed in Portland Friday night after taking some of her kids to an event.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly but not without a set of challenges of their own.

Auburn Fire Chief Geoff Low told NEWS CENTER his crews had trouble moving around the scene and putting up ground ladders.

The most difficult part, climbing on Lisa’s roof, 30 or 40 feet off the ground.

“I feel really bad they're risking their lives,” said Toussaint. “But I'm really grateful they got it under control so fast.”

Luckily, with some the tricky footwork and some water, Lisa's home was saved.

Though it wasn't as a big of a problem at Lisa's house, Chief Low said all homeowners can make first responders jobs easier when a storm hits.

“If they could keep their driveways clear and the walkways leading up to their house clear that's a huge benefit to us,” he said.

