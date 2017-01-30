Auburn city leaders open to having marijuana businesses

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Many communities in Maine have adopted, or are considering, moratoriums on marijuana businesses.

Some are even looking to ban them completely. In Auburn, when the idea of a moratorium was floated, city leaders took the opposite approach. They took a stance, welcoming in the industry.

As you enter Auburn the sign reads “Certified Business Friendly”. City leaders say that means they welcome all legal businesses.

“Auburn wants to send the message that we are open to all lawful activities, instead of making moral judgements about this particular section of the economy”, said city councilor Jim Pross

Pross says the moral debate over marijuana is over in Maine. Under state law it’s now legal.

“For retail space, commercial growing operations, whatever that might look like, we want to be at the table and make sure we’re not shutting the door to those opportunities”, he said.

While other communities are closing the door, Auburn wants to be ready take advantage of the economic opportunities legalized marijuana will bring.

“We’re going to say how and where it’s going to be deployed in the city, but we’re open to it. Hopefully those who have interest in investing in this industry will contact us”, said Mayor Jonathan Labonte.

Auburn already has experience with marijuana businesses. Several cultivation operations are already set up in the city's industrial park. They supply marijuana to medicinal clinics throughout the state. A dispensary is now filling what was a vacant storefront at the Auburn Plaza.

“That dispensary is helping to keep that strip mall in business, one way or another”, said Pross

If the marijuana industry can fill empty buildings and generate new tax dollars, leaders here say they will treat it like any other business and greet it with open arms.

Copyright 2016 WCSH