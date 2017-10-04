ATV rolls onto Eustis woman, killing her

MAINE WARDEN SERVICE (Photo: WCSH)

COPLIN PLANTATION, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A 25-year-old woman from Eustis is dead after crashing her ATV.

Maine Game Wardens said the woman was riding alone on a Kymco 300 through Coplin Plantation on Tuesday night. When she didn't return at the expected time, Wardens said her friends went looking for her and found that she had died after the ATV rolled on top of her. Wardens confirmed she had been wearing a helmet.

The woman's name was not immediately revealed. But Wardens said they would release more information after returning to the scene on Wednesday to reconstruct the crash.

