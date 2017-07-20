WCSH
Attorney offers money, legal service for family caught up in apartment scam

Adrienne Stein, WCSH 4:29 PM. EDT July 20, 2017

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A nightmare situation for a single mom may have a glimmer of hope.

As NEWS CENTER shared with you Wednesday, Heather Coulombe of Lewiston paid $1,100 to rent an apartment for herself and her four children. She said it turned out to be a scam.

Lewiston police are investigating.

An attorney from Boothbay Harbor was watching NEWS CENTER's story at 5 p.m. and decided to step up Thursday — he's offering to give the family $1,100 to find a new place to live and the option to pursue legal action against the scammer, free of charge.

The attorney declined to be publicly identified.

We'll continue to follow Coulombe's story.

