Attorney offers money, legal service for family caught up in apartment scam

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A nightmare situation for a single mom may have a glimmer of hope.
As NEWS CENTER shared with you Wednesday, Heather Coulombe of Lewiston paid $1,100 to rent an apartment for herself and her four children. She said it turned out to be a scam.
Lewiston police are investigating.
An attorney from Boothbay Harbor was watching NEWS CENTER's story at 5 p.m. and decided to step up Thursday — he's offering to give the family $1,100 to find a new place to live and the option to pursue legal action against the scammer, free of charge.
The attorney declined to be publicly identified.
We'll continue to follow Coulombe's story.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
