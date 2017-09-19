Attempted murder suspect rounded up in drug sting

In addition to drug charges against him in Maine, Rafael Santiago-Salazar is charged in Connecticut with attempted murder, felony assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful restraint (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man arrested on drug charges in Maine is accused of attempted murder in Connecticut.

Rafael Santiago-Salazar, also known as Chico, is 19 years old and lives in Waterbury, Conn. He first caught the attention of Maine law enforcement in February with his arrest on charges of selling heroin and crack cocaine. After posting bail, he was a no show for his court appearances.

In addition to the charges against him in Maine, Santiago-Salazar was also wanted in Connecticut on charges of attempted murder, felony assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful restraint.

Months passed until word reached agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency that Santiago-Salazar was back in Washington County at a home on Center Street in Machias. Drug agents and Maine State Police went to get him Monday night.

Troopers said their orders to leave the house were obeyed by 27-year-old Ted MacArthur of Machias and 34-year-old Johnathan Johnson of Addison. Both were arrested on active warrants. However Santiago-Salazar did not come with them. Investigators said he tried to escape through the back door but was quickly caught.

Santiago-Salazar is being held at Washington County Jail.

© 2017 WCSH-TV