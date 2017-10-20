Attempted child abduction at Portland Hannaford, according to police

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) –Portland Police are reviewing surveillance video from the Back Cove Hannaford after receiving a report of an attempted kidnapping around 1:15 PM Friday.

They say someone was in the store with a child in the shopping carriage.

At one point that person was shopping with the cart behind them.

When they turned around the cart and the child in it were gone.

Police say the suspect is a while male, approximately 30 years old, wearing a yellow shirt, white hat with orange brim.

The shopper reported what happened to store employees who made an announcement about the incident over the store’s loudspeaker system.

The child and cart were located moments later at another end of the store.

Police believe a suspect pushed the cart and child across the store but aren’t sure if that person fled immediately after the announcement.

Investigators are now reviewing security camera video.

