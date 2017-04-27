Reliving machete attack

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Years later, the scars of a brutal machete attack still visible, a father and daughter continue the healing process.

A man from Augusta, convicted in a brutal attack on a father and daughter, has exhausted what appears to be his last attempt at freedom.

Daniel Fortune will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars, after the Maine Supreme Court rejected his appeal earlier this month. His victims also received a life sentence of pain, memory loss and the scars of a horrific attack.

“It was rural Maine, you don’t think about being safe in your bed, in your home, at night”, said William Guerrette.

Maine is considered a safe place to live. Violent crimes against innocent people are the exception, not the norm here. But every now and then our sense of security is shaken to the core. That’s what happened to one family, inside their home, on a quiet spring night 9-years ago.

“The alarm went off and I don’t remember the exact words. Intruder, intruder please leave immediately, the police are being contacted. Something like that, that the alarm system says", Guerrette said.

William Guerrette, a successful businessman and former state legislator, woke from a deep sleep on May 27th 2008 to find two shadowy figures moving through his home in Pittston.

“So basically went down there and it didn’t go too well. They basically hacked me up, were killing me. I guess I was screaming down the hall as he was hitting me”, he said.

He was hit hard with what he thought was a baseball bat. It was a machete.

“I recently found out he said he was swinging for my neck, but missed. I must have ducked and it saved my life, because a machete to the neck and your dead”, he said.

Severely injured, he tried to get up off the floor, but couldn’t.

“I kept slipping. Ever have one of those bad dreams where you can’t run, try to get away and you can’t run? I couldn’t figure out what was going on”, he said.

This was no dream. It was a real life nightmare that only got worse when his 10-year old daughter appeared.

“I saw her come out of the bedroom and I said Nikki go back to bed now”, he said.

As he lay helpless on the ground, the attackers went after her.

“They headed up over the stairs after her and I remember them swinging at her more than once. A 10-year old girl, in the hall getting out of her bed, with a machete, can you imagine”, Guerrette said.

It was the last thing he would remember about that night. A month later he would wake from a medically induced coma.

“I was told by the EMTs they called in Nikki deceased, that’s how bad it was. They thought they killed us both”, he said.

Guerrette would learn it was Daniel Fortune and his foster brother Leo Hylton, who broke into his house that night. Fortune had been there before visiting his son. A few months earlier he stole a safe from the house. Will Guerrette believes he broke in that night to eliminate a witness to his previous crime.

“I don’t know his motivation, I think he was high, whatever, but I guess they thought if we kill the witness i won’t get as big a sentence”, he said.

With Fortune’s appeal to the Maine Supreme Court recently denied, he’ll likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

“It’s hard for me to think in any other way than he got less than he deserved, because he changed my daughter’s life forever. A 10-year old girl", Guerrette said.

That girl is now a 19-year old young woman. After multiple surgeries and learning to do some of the basic things we take for granted all over again, her dad says she’s doing well.

But the impact of the attack will affect her the rest of her life. As a father, that’s what hurts the most.

“Protecting your kids, your primary responsibility in life, providing for them and protecting them. It’s your job as a man”, Guerrette said.

For William the scars also remain. On his head, his arm and the missing finger on his left hand. A constant reminder of that night. He says the only way they could hurt him more was to drive him out of his home and have him live in fear, something he refused to do.

“So I just stubbornly said we’re going to remodel the house and move back in. That’s actually what we did, we changed things, took down walls so it doesn’t look the same where things happened and such”, he said.

After a life changing event, life still goes on. WilliamGuerrette is now getting ready to move his rare coin shop into a new, bigger location. Business is good and so is his life.

“They left us both for dead and I’ve got another shot at life. I’ve got another 50-years I’m gonna live, that’s what I tell myself", he said laughing.