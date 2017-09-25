Attacker assaults man from behind in parking lot, Police investigating

HOULTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Houlton Police Department is trying to find the person who assaulted a man from behind while he was working on his car.
Police say the unknown person attacked the man in a parking lot on Thursday, September 21 around 8:30 p.m.
Police are not releasing any more information.
If you have any information about the assault you are asked to call the Houlton Police at 532-2287. Police say callers can remain anonymous.
