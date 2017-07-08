Atlantic Music Festival gets underway in Waterville

(Photo: Michael G. Seamans/Portland Press Herald)

WATERVILLE, Maine (PRESS HERALD) - The ninth annual Atlantic Music Festival got underway Saturday with a mostly improvised eclectic piece in which performers were spread across the balconies of Colby College’s Lorimer Chapel, creating sounds like birds singing to one another from the treetops.

It was like free-form jazz meeting soul and classical music.

The piece, “Environmental Dialogue” by Pauline Oliveros, was an installation in which the players used string and woodwind instruments and drums, making sounds coming and going through the air, said Solbong Kim, the program’s artistic director.

