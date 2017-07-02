At least two tornadoes confirmed in Maine Saturday

Courtesy Jackson Witherill Sebago Lake in Sebago, Maine July 1, 2017

Bridgton, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The National Weather Service confirms at least two tornades occurred in Maine on Saturday.

Another possible tornado occurred near Harrison.

Meteorologists say a high-end EF-1 tornado hit Bridgton. Several structures and vehicles were damaged by snapped trees on the west shore of Long Lake in the vicinity of Obelazy Lane. The tornado began on the southeast shore of Highland Lake before crossing through Bridgton.

Meteorologists also surveyed a suspected tornado that was reported on the western shore of Sebago Lake. Damage was minimal over land, and confined to the are near West Shore Road. However, the weather service says the combination of eyewitness reports, pictures and video showing a well-developed waterspout just off the shore of East Sebago is enough to confirm a tornado.

The tornado was rated an EF-0, the lowest on the scale of zero to five, with winds to 75 mph. It is believed the tornado or waterspout was on the surface for nearly two miles. The width of its path was approximately 50 yards.

The weather service is investigating other areas of damage in Oxford County. At least two more tornadoes may bec confirmed; one in the Bridgton area and the other in Harrison area.

NEWS CENTER will have updates on-air and online as damage surveys are completed.

