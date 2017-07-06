Assault involving minors recorded and shared on social media: sheriff

PASSADUMKEAG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An investigation is underway after an assault of a female minor in Passadumkeag was recorded on shared on social media, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy William Birch said they received a complaint on July 3 of an assault that happened at a Passadumkeag residence two days before. Investigators found there were multiple people involved, including other minors.

Chief Deputy Birch also said several interviews have been conducted and the majority of those involved are cooperating. The victim has also been interviewed and identified.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office will work with the District Attorney's Office to determine the appropriate charges once the investigation is completed.

