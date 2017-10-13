As Susan Collins' decision reverberates nationally, mom proudly watches from Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Over the years, there have been plenty of 'proud mom moments' for Senator Collins' mom, Pat.
Even though she is thrilled that Senator Collins will remain in the Senate - Mrs. Collins says she hopes her daughter can find a little time to her self during the rest of her term.
"I thought she should stay, and I'm delighted that she made that decision," she said. "At the same time, I know it was very hard for her because she likes being in Maine and she feels very sympathetic to the problems that we have here."
