As Susan Collins' decision reverberates nationally, mom proudly watches from Caribou

Samantha York, WCSH 8:19 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

CARIBOU, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Over the years, there have been plenty of 'proud mom moments' for Senator Collins' mom, Pat.
 
Even though she is thrilled that Senator Collins will remain in the Senate - Mrs. Collins says she hopes her daughter can find a little time to her self during the rest of her term. 
 
"I thought she should stay, and I'm delighted that she made that decision," she said. "At the same time, I know it was very hard for her because she likes being in Maine and she feels very sympathetic to the problems that we have here."
 
 
 

